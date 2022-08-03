IRVINE, Calif. (WCMH) — Taco Bell’s cult-favorite Mexican Pizza is making its second comeback in a menu drama that began nearly two years ago.

On Tuesday, the restaurant made announcements on social media that the popular item will be back in September. A tweet stated, “The beans have been spilled. See you and the #MexicanPizza 9/15.” An Instagram post added, “For real this time. See you on 9/15.”

The Mexican Pizza was originally dropped by Taco Bell in September 2020, as part of a push toward more sustainable packaging and to “streamline its offerings,” according to the company.

After the announcement, a massive backlash ensued which led to a Change.org petition calling for the item’s return. The fast-food giant relented to public pressure and announced in April 2022 that the pizza would be back, “for good,” in May.

The news was posted on the company’s Instagram and Twitter accounts, with Taco Bell changing its name to “YOU BROUGHT BACK THE MEXICAN PIZZA” on the latter.

Mexican Pizza superfan and Change.org petition organizer Krish Jagirdar, praised the company for its decision in April.

“That’s what made it especially devastating when the Mexican Pizza was pulled from menus in 2020, but fast forward two years later, and I found myself on a conference call with the Taco Bell team as they shared news of the return of the Mexican Pizza, showing that listening to their fans is clearly embedded in their DNA,” said Jagirdar. “It’s one of the many reasons Taco Bell is more than just another fast-food restaurant.”

But the euphoria was shortlived. Almost as soon as the Mexican Pizza returned, Taco Bell locations across the United States began running out of the item.

“Because of the incredible love for the Mexican Pizza, we have begun selling out across the country. Our restaurant teams trained weeks for what we knew would be a big return, we just didn’t realize how big, and replenishing the beloved menu item is taking longer than we’d like,” a statement on Taco Bell’s website read.

The company then set up a Mexican Pizza FAQ page for the latest details and information. Which now confirms the pizza will be back and further explains the item’s false start in May.

“Upon its menu return, demand for the Mexican Pizza was 7x higher than when previously available. While demand and ingredient shortages delayed that permanency, it’ll be here to stay for good when it returns September 15.”

The FAQ page also addresses the delay of the restaurant chain’s “Mexican Pizza: The Musical” collaboration with Dolly Parton.

“The shortage of the Mexican Pizza came with the postponement of Mexican Pizza: the Musical. Stay tuned for more details on how Taco Bell will celebrate the menu item’s return.”