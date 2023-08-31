KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (KAMR/KCIT) — The mullet was a staple in the 1980s and a woman in Tennessee showed that some trends never die as she holds the Guinness World Record (GWR) title for the “world’s longest competitive mullet” for a woman.

Tami Manis of Knoxville stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall while her mullet measures longer than her height, according to GWR. Manis explained that her inspiration to start growing her mullet came when she saw the 1985 video by Til Tuesday called “Voices Carry.”

“The [singer] had a rattail and I really wanted one of those,” Manis shared with GWR.

Manis further explained to GWR that a barber told her that the style did not suit her and, therefore, she went on to cut her mullet in 1989. Manis said that she regretted the decision and made the commitment to grow it out again. Her hair’s official “birthday,” said Manis, was Feb. 9, 1990.

“I’ve been blessed that my hair grows and now it’s the world’s longest mullet and I’m very happy with it,” said Manis.

Guinness World Records added that Manis uses Argan oil-infused conditioner to maintain a long and healthy mane.

Manis will be featured in Guinness World Records 2024 edition, according to GWR.

“I reverified that I’m actually in the 2024 edition of Guinness World Records for the longest mullet and that is pretty amazing!” Manis exclaimed.