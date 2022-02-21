The lightly-used cars that are the most expensive compared to buying them new

(iSeeCars) – Used car prices are at record highs in the wake of the microchip shortage. According to the latest study by car search engine iSeeCars.com, the average one-year-old lightly-used car costs 1.3 percent more than its new version. However, some lightly-used vehicles have price increases far greater than this average.

iSeeCars.com analyzed prices of over 1.5 million new and used cars sold in January 2022 to identify the lightly-used cars that have the highest price increases compared to their new versions.

Here are the used cars that cost the most over their new version in each state:

Top Used Cars That Cost More Than New By State – iSeeCars State Vehicle % Used Price More than New $ Used Price More than New Alabama Toyota Tacoma 15.0% $5,701 Alaska Subaru Crosstrek 28.3% $8,261 Arizona Chevrolet TrailBlazer 18.8% $5,004 Arkansas Toyota Tacoma 16.3% $6,122 California Mercedes-Benz G-Class 50.4% $87,614 Colorado Toyota 4Runner 11.1% $5,180 Connecticut Toyota Tacoma 16.1% $6,200 Delaware Toyota RAV4 6.7% $2,127 Florida Chevrolet Corvette 24.0% $19,494 Georgia Kia Seltos 19.1% $5,112 Hawaii Dodge Charger 28.8% $11,283 Idaho GMC Yukon 11.9% $8,748 Illinois Toyota Sienna 17.4% $7,952 Indiana Ford Bronco Sport 18.5% $6,160 Iowa GMC Yukon 11.9% $8,748 Kansas Dodge Charger 20.5% $8,098 Kentucky Dodge Charger 24.1% $9,379 Louisiana GMC Yukon 17.0% $11,736 Maine Subaru Forester 13.2% $4,120 Maryland Dodge Charger 17.7% $6,750 Massachusetts Toyota Tacoma 14.6% $5,413 Michigan Kia Telluride 19.8% $8,922 Minnesota Toyota 4Runner 14.4% $6,747 Mississippi Toyota Tacoma 18.7% $6,706 Missouri Dodge Charger 18.0% $6,929 Montana Ford Bronco Sport 20.5% $7,070 Nebraska Toyota Tacoma 11.9% $4,488 Nevada Kia Soul 18.2% $3,858 New Hampshire Subaru Crosstrek 13.8% $3,984 New Jersey Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 22.2% $7,780 New Mexico Kia Sportage 22.5% $6,534 New York Ford Bronco Sport 19.7% $6,631 North Carolina Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 18.0% $6,570 North Dakota Chevrolet Tahoe 14.3% $9,798 Ohio Dodge Charger 18.9% $7,753 Oklahoma Toyota Tacoma 18.8% $7,102 Oregon Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 22.3% $7,840 Pennsylvania Dodge Charger 22.5% $8,658 Rhode Island Toyota Corolla 9.7% $2,233 South Carolina GMC Yukon 16.7% $12,442 South Dakota Subaru Outback 6.34% $2,261 Tennessee Kia Telluride 14.7% $6,594 Texas Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 19.4% $6,833 Utah Toyota RAV4 12.5% $4,171 Vermont Toyota Tacoma 9.2% $3,447 Virginia Ford Bronco Sport 14.1% $4,863 Washington Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 20.2% $7,060 West Virginia Chevrolet TrailBlazer 21.4% $6,080 Wisconsin Chevrolet TrailBlazer 14.9% $3,974 Wyoming Jeep Grand Cherokee 12.2% $5,826

The Toyota Tacoma pickup is the used car that is the most expensive compared to its new version in the most states with 8.

The used vehicle that costs the most compared to its new version is the Mercedes-Benz G-Class in California with a 50.4 percent price increase.

SUVs are the most represented vehicle type accounting for 31 of 50 vehicles.

What Does This Mean for Consumers?

When deciding between a new and a lightly-used version of the same vehicle, there are important things to consider. While buying a lightly-used car typically provides upfront cost savings compared to buying a new one, this is no longer the norm in today’s market. Shoppers looking for lightly-used cars should always compare the prices to new cars, and buyers who are unable to find the new car they are looking for should avoid models with the highest price increases if they decide to go used instead.

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 1.5 million cars sold between January 1, 2022 and January 31, 2022. New cars included in the analysis were from model years 2021 and 2022, while lightly-used cars were defined as used vehicles from model years 2020 and 2021. Low-volume models were excluded from the analysis, as were cars with outlier mileages and models discontinued as of the 2021 model year. The average asking prices of the lightly-used cars were compared to those of new cars from the same model. The difference in price for each car was expressed as a percentage of the new average prices and ranked by this difference.

This article, The Most Overpriced Used Car in Each State, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.