GHENT, WV (WVNS) — It’s that time of year where every man you see is growing a burly beard or a majestic mustache.

But why are men around the world growing their facial hair out every November?

‘No-Shave November’ or ‘Movember’ is a cultural phenomena where for more than 20 years men have repeatedly grown out their facial hair for a charitable reason.

According to the official Movember website, it all started with two friends in Melbourne, Australia in 2003 who gathered 30 “Mo Bros”, 30 men willing to grow out just their mustaches for the entire month of November.

The next year in 2004, the 30 Mo Bros turned to more than 480 and $40,851 USD raised to support the cause of funding men’s prostate cancer research. Each year the Mo Bros numbers kept rising until 2007, when the Movember movement joined forces with the Prostate Cancer Foundation and launched a full-force U.S. campaign.

At this point of collaboration, more than $27 million dollars had been raised for 73 men’s health projects.

Every November since the start of the movement, men grow out their facial hair in honor of various men’s health issues such as: prostate cancer and mental health. The rules to participate are simple: Don’t shave!

Contributions to the nonprofits also goes a long way in helping the cause.

For more information on each organization’s work or to donate visit the official Movember website or the official No-Shave November website.