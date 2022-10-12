Woman watching a scary horror movie on tv late at night, she is frightened and hiding under the blanket

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — During spooky season, some people like to increase the horror and their heart rate with a nice blanket, tasty snack, and the scariest movie they can find.

Rolling Stone compiled a list of the top 65 scariest movies of the 21st Century. Of course, this list will only include full-length horror movies released since 2000! To add to the list, 59News will provide a brief description along with the IMDb user rating for each movie!

10. The Witch (2015) (R)

IMDb User Rating: ⭐6.9/10

According to IMDb, ‘The Witch’ was written and directed by Robert Eggers. The film, released in 2015, follows a 17th-century family farm family from New England through struggles as their family is torn apart by black magic, witchcraft and possession.

9. Pulse (2001) (R)

IMDb User Rating: ⭐6.5/10

IMDb says ‘Pulse’ was written and directed Kiyoshi Kurasawa. According to the movie database, ‘Pulse’ follows two groups who discover evidence that hints towards spirits trying to enter the universe through the internet. The movie tends to fall under the categories of horror, sci-fi, and mystery!

8. The Cabin in The Woods (2011) (R)

IMDb User Rating: ⭐7/10

Written and directed by Drew Goddard and Joss Whedon, ‘The Cabin in The Woods’ follows five friends on a trip to a remote cabin. The movie, filled with twists and turns consists of the basic horror movie blueprint of sex-crazed young adults who get more than they bargained for while on vacation. ‘Thor’ actor Chris Hemsworth is maybe the most notable actor in the movie.

7. The Conjuring (2013) (R)

IMDb User Rating: ⭐7.5/10

Director James Wan took a terrifyingly realistic look into the the workings of famous paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The Warrens look to help a family living in a farmhouse in Rhode Island who believe their home is haunted after being terrorized by dark entity.

6. The Invisible Man (2020) (R)

IMDb User Rating: ⭐7.1/10

Director Leigh Whanell takes a dark look into the already written novel by H.G. Wells. The horror flick follows a woman (played by Handmaid’s Tale actress Olivia Moss) who had just been left a large sum of money from her abusive ex that she believes faked his own death.

5. The Babadook (2014) (NR)

IMDb User rating: ⭐6.8/10

‘The Babadook’ takes a horror movie type look into different types of mental illness, from postpartum depression to overwhelming grief. Writer and Director Jennifer Kent left the movie a as metaphor for mental illness and how to deal with those ‘demons’.

4. Let The Right One In (2008) (R)

IMDb User Rating: ⭐7.9/10

Director Tomas Alfredson gave movie viewers a different look into the vampire-genre as the movie follows a young boy whose love interest is a blood-sucking vampire next door! The 2008 movie tends to fall under the genres of horror, drama and fantasy.

3. Hereditary (2018) (R)

IMDb User Rating: ⭐7.3/10

In Director Ari Albertson’s feature film debut, ‘Hereditary’ follows a family racked by rampant disturbing happenings. Some have deemed the 2018 horror-mystery flick as ‘the scariest movie since The Exorcist.

2. 28 Days Later… (2002) (R)

IMDb User Rating: ⭐7.5/10

One of the two earliest filmed movie on this list was directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland. The movie follows a group of people attempting to find safety nearly a month after a mysterious virus spread through the United Kingdom.

1.Get Out (2017) (R)

IMDb User Rating: ⭐7.7/10

‘Get Out’ may be the most publicized movie on this list. Written and Director Jordan Peele took a chance the timing of the release of the suspense thriller. Some noticed the mirroring of the movie and the state of racial tensions in the United States at the time of release. ‘Get Out’ was viewed as an instant classic that propelled Jordan Peele into the horror and thriller genre.

