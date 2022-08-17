HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Join Logan Ross and Claudia Sessa for Let’sTalk+ LIVE from The Market in Hinton!

They will be joined by Jacklyn Hunt, who by a string of luck, had her car keys returned to her by a stranger after returning from Panama City Beach!

Comedian and TikTok star Tanyalee Davis will also be joining Logan and Claudia to preview her upcoming show at the Wild Bean in Lewisburg on August 26th!

You won’t want to miss the end of the show when Logan and Claudia try their hand at making a pizza while showing a little bit of what Hinton has to offer.