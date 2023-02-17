CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Recent studies show that West Virginia is in the top ten states that are the most obsessed with aliens.

Following the takedown of an alleged Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina this year, three more unidentified objects were also shot down over Alaska, Lake Huron and Yukon, Canada.

Bookies.com decided to conduct a study on each of the 50 states using Google Search trends following the discovery of the balloon. They analyzed the period of time over the past few weeks when the alleged Chinese Spy Balloon was present for search trends about aliens.

West Virginia came in 6th place, with an average of 68 searches per capita from February 4, to February 14, 2023.

Bookies.com utilized search data for the terms UFO, Aliens, and Extraterrestrial Life from February 4 to February 14 to determine which states are most obsessed with these potentially otherworldly visitors. utilized Google Trends data from Feb. 4 (the date the alleged Chinese spy balloon was shot down off the Carolina coast) to Feb. 14. The search queries were for volume of specific terms such as UFO, Aliens, and Extraterrestrial Life.