CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – With just a few days until the Super Bowl LVII’s halftime show and Rihanna’s recent return to music, every state in the nation has a song they want to hear played.

Rihanna returned to the music industry after six years away in November 2022 with her new single, “Lift Me Up,” a tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman. The song featured prominently in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

After Rihanna’s 2023 announcement as the halftime performer at the Big Game in Arizona, everyone is wondering what songs she will perform.

Getcenturylink.com consulted data from Google analytics in comparison with Rihanna’s top billboard and Spotify hits to determine the songs that each state wants to hear.

Maybe it was the award-winning original video featuring Jay-Z or Tom Holland’s infamous lip sync battle that made “Umbrella” the #1 song in twelve states. Here are some other interesting findings from the research: Umbrella” is the most searched song in Arizona, Arkansas, Indiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. This song has over 986 million streams on Spotify.

California and Texas share their love for “Only Girl (In the World),” searched most in 10 states.

Rihanna’s eighth studio album, ANTI, has three of the top twelve songs in the chart: “Love on the Brain” (7 states), “Work” (5 states), and “Needed Me” (4 states). Courtesy of GetCenturyLink.com

With over 53 singles as lead artist and 17 as featured artist, Rihanna’s shows are a beautiful mix of pop, R&B, and dancehall songs to enjoy, cry, dance, and sing along to.