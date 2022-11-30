CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – We know that Thanksgiving dinner was just last week, but its time to start thinking about Christmas dinner!

With the holiday season drawing near, online casino time2play.com looked at Google search data to find out which Christmas dinner side dishes are West Virginia’s favorites.

Out of West Virginia’s 1.8 million residents, the competition was fierce and you may be surprised to learn some notable favorites didn’t quite make the top five.

Take a look below to see if your favorite Christmas side dish made the list:

The data for this study was collected based on West Virginian’s searches in the weeks leading up to Christmas from 2019 to 2021.