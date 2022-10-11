CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Most illicit drugs are given different street names in order to talk about them secretly. Knowing these nicknames can help with awareness about popular drugs in your area, especially ones that can be dangerous. Do you know the street names for drugs in your area?

Not everyone knows what street names are. They are nicknames given to illicit drugs that function like code names when talking about the given drug. Most drugs have several street names, with different groups of people choosing to call a drug by one of the names. Some drugs have as many as fifty different street names. Here are examples of a few commonly used illicit drugs and their unconventional street names.

Fentanyl

Fentanyl can be known as:

Apache

China girl

China town

Dance Fever

Friend

Goodfellas

Great Bear

He-man

Jackpot

King Ivory

Murder 8

Poison

Tango and cash

TNT Rainbow Fentanyl seized in NY (Photo courtesy: U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration)

Heroin

Heroin can be known as:

Aunt Hazel

Big H

Capital H

Charley

Good Horse

Hard Stuff

Hero

Heroina

Little Boy

Stuff

Tar

Black Tar

Black Pearl

Black Stuff

Brown Crystal

Brown Rhine

Brown Sugar

Brown Tape

China White

Dope

Dragon

The Dragon

H

He

Horse

Junk

Mud

Number 3

Number 4

Number 8

Sack

Skag

Smack Heroin (r) south east asian (L) south west asian

Methamphetamine

Methamphetamine can be known as:

Beannies

Blue Devils

Chalk

CR

Crank

Crystal

Crystal Meth

Fast

Granulated Orange

Ice

Meth

Mexican Crack

Pink

Rock

Speckled Birds

Speed

Tina

Yellow powder FILE image of rocks of crystal meth (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Cocaine

Cocaine can be known as:

Aunt Nora

Batman

Big C

Big Rush

Blow

Base

Beat

Blast

Candy

Charlie

Coca

Coke

Colombia

Crack

Casper

Devil drug

Gravel

Hardball

Hell

Kryptonite

Love

Moonrocks

Pearl

Powder

Rail

Snow

Stardust

Stash

Rock

Scrabble

Stone

Tornado

White Girl Packages containing nearly 1,533 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers in a tractor trailer at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge in Laredo, Texas. (CBP)

Oxycodone

Oxycodone can be known as:

30s

As

Berries

Blues

Blueberries

Hillbilly Heroin

Ms

O.C.

Oxy

Oxycet

Oxycotton

Ozone

Roxy

Ercs

Greenies

Kickers

M-30s

Percs

Rims

Tires

Wheels

512s FILE – This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Ketamine

Blind Squid

Cat Valium

Green

Jet

K

K-Hold

Kay

Special K

Super Acid

Vitamin K FILE – This photo shows a vial of ketamine, which is normally stored in a locked cabinet, July 25, 2018 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, File)

Marijuana

420

Aunt Mary

Baby

Bobby

Boom

Chira

Chronic

Ditch

Ganja

Grass

Greens

Hash

Herb

Mary Jane

Pot

Reefer

Rip

Root

Skunk

Stack

Torch

Weed

Zambi A marijuana leaf, June 2022 (OSU)

These are only some of the numerous illicit drugs that are abused across the country and the world. For the last two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has proved to be a global health crisis, but there is a second health crisis happening in the United States.

A dramatic increase in overdoses has happened in the last few years, especially in West Virginia. According to a nationwide study from Quotewizard, 103,664 people died nationwide of an overdose in 2021, compared to 68,757 in 2019 and 99,973 in 2020 nationwide.

Knowing as much as possible about the drugs that people are using to overdose can help prevent unnecessary deaths. Street names are just one piece of information that can help spot illicit drugs in your area.