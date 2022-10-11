CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Most illicit drugs are given different street names in order to talk about them secretly. Knowing these nicknames can help with awareness about popular drugs in your area, especially ones that can be dangerous. Do you know the street names for drugs in your area?
Not everyone knows what street names are. They are nicknames given to illicit drugs that function like code names when talking about the given drug. Most drugs have several street names, with different groups of people choosing to call a drug by one of the names. Some drugs have as many as fifty different street names. Here are examples of a few commonly used illicit drugs and their unconventional street names.
Fentanyl
Fentanyl can be known as:
- Apache
- China girl
- China town
- Dance Fever
- Friend
- Goodfellas
- Great Bear
- He-man
- Jackpot
- King Ivory
- Murder 8
- Poison
- Tango and cash
- TNT
Heroin
Heroin can be known as:
- Aunt Hazel
- Big H
- Capital H
- Charley
- Good Horse
- Hard Stuff
- Hero
- Heroina
- Little Boy
- Stuff
- Tar
- Black Tar
- Black Pearl
- Black Stuff
- Brown Crystal
- Brown Rhine
- Brown Sugar
- Brown Tape
- China White
- Dope
- Dragon
- The Dragon
- H
- He
- Horse
- Junk
- Mud
- Number 3
- Number 4
- Number 8
- Sack
- Skag
- Smack
Methamphetamine
Methamphetamine can be known as:
- Beannies
- Blue Devils
- Chalk
- CR
- Crank
- Crystal
- Crystal Meth
- Fast
- Granulated Orange
- Ice
- Meth
- Mexican Crack
- Pink
- Rock
- Speckled Birds
- Speed
- Tina
- Yellow powder
Cocaine
Cocaine can be known as:
- Aunt Nora
- Batman
- Big C
- Big Rush
- Blow
- Base
- Beat
- Blast
- Candy
- Charlie
- Coca
- Coke
- Colombia
- Crack
- Casper
- Devil drug
- Gravel
- Hardball
- Hell
- Kryptonite
- Love
- Moonrocks
- Pearl
- Powder
- Rail
- Snow
- Stardust
- Stash
- Rock
- Scrabble
- Stone
- Tornado
- White Girl
Oxycodone
Oxycodone can be known as:
- 30s
- As
- Berries
- Blues
- Blueberries
- Hillbilly Heroin
- Ms
- O.C.
- Oxy
- Oxycet
- Oxycotton
- Ozone
- Roxy
- Ercs
- Greenies
- Kickers
- M-30s
- Percs
- Rims
- Tires
- Wheels
- 512s
Ketamine
- Blind Squid
- Cat Valium
- Green
- Jet
- K
- K-Hold
- Kay
- Special K
- Super Acid
- Vitamin K
Marijuana
- 420
- Aunt Mary
- Baby
- Bobby
- Boom
- Chira
- Chronic
- Ditch
- Ganja
- Grass
- Greens
- Hash
- Herb
- Mary Jane
- Pot
- Reefer
- Rip
- Root
- Skunk
- Stack
- Torch
- Weed
- Zambi
These are only some of the numerous illicit drugs that are abused across the country and the world. For the last two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has proved to be a global health crisis, but there is a second health crisis happening in the United States.
A dramatic increase in overdoses has happened in the last few years, especially in West Virginia. According to a nationwide study from Quotewizard, 103,664 people died nationwide of an overdose in 2021, compared to 68,757 in 2019 and 99,973 in 2020 nationwide.
Knowing as much as possible about the drugs that people are using to overdose can help prevent unnecessary deaths. Street names are just one piece of information that can help spot illicit drugs in your area.