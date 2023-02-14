CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – With hit romance film Titanic returning to theaters on February 10, there’s no better way to get in the Valentine’s Day mood than to watch a tearjerker romance film.

While everyone was debating if Jack could’ve fit on the floating door with Rose in Titanic, a team at CenturyLinkQuote.com was busy crunching Google Trends data to find the top sad romance movies in each state. The findings can be seen below.

Turns out, Titanic is the most popular sad romance movie in West Virginia! Luckily for fans here in the Mountain State and in every other state that loved Titanic, another chance to see it in theaters is rapidly approaching.

Other unique findings about Romance films in the United States include:

Titanic takes the #1 spot for the most googled tearjerker movie, with 23 states searching for it most. Titanic became the first-ever film to pass a billion dollars in gross revenue, bringing in an estimated $2.2 billion worldwide. It remained the highest-grossing film of all time until Avatar surpassed it in 2010.

My Girl takes the top spot in 7 states’ Google histories, making it the second most searched tearjerker movie by state.

Ghost is the third most googled sad romance movie with 6 states googling it most. The film earned $505 million against an estimated budget of $22 million and topped the domestic box office in 1990.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, googled most in 5 states, has the highest critical rating of any movie on our list. It earned a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 8.3/10 on IMDb.



CenturyLinkQuote compiled a list of 64 popular sad movies usingTeen Vogue,Glamour, and IMDb keyword search. Then they ranked each movie by total search volume in the past year using SemRush, an online marketing tool. Finally, they used Google Trends, a tool analyzing online search patterns, to find the popularity by state of the 12 highest-ranking titles on the list.

The full study can be accessed here.