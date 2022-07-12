BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Apparently West Virginians are the ones complaining the most about the shortage of Sriracha.

The map above was made using twitter data in the last month. The map was put together by cooking and grilling site cookoutnews.com using trends software with direct access to geotagged twitter data. The data tracked tweets, hashtags, and direct keyword phrases about the sriracha shortage.

Examples of tweets tracked include: “sriracha shortage,” “need sriracha,” “can’t find sriracha,” “expensive sriracha” “sold out sriracha,” “sriracha unavailable,” “supply chain sriracha,” #srirachashortage, and the trending hashtag #hotsauceapocalypse. Over 140,000 tweets were tracked.

As you can see from the map, the Midwest and West Coast states have the most complaints.

The states complaining most about the sriracha shortage are:

1. West Virginia

2. Kentucky

3. Indiana

4. Wisconsin

5. Iowa

6. California

7. Utah

8. Minnesota

9. Washington

10. North Carolina

Reports state that the shortage is not limited to Sriracha exclusively, but seems to be affecting it the most. The shortage is primarily caused by poor weather conditions in certain regions of Mexico, which are affecting chile pepper supply and quality.