This image released by Paramount Network shows Kevin Costner in a scene from “Yellowstone.” (Paramount Network via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Baby names this year are taking inspiration from every popular TV show, but one of them more than the rest: Yellowstone.

The graphic to the left is based on data from the US Social Security Administration, looking at how popular TV characters have influenced baby names in recent years. This was done by using rankings from Rotten Tomatoes to identify the top 100 shows from 2020, 2021, and 2022. Character names from these shows were then run through the SSA’s baby name database to determine how much certain names have increased in popularity. Only names that had an obvious correlation were used.

For example, Yellowstone debuted in 2018… that year approximately 3 babies out of a million were named “Rip.” But after an explosion of the show’s popularity, approximately 74 babies out of a million were named “Rip” in 2022, which is an increase of over 2000%.

As you can see from the graphic, Yellowstone character names have taken the top 3 spots, especially the name “Dutton” (the last name of the protagonists in the series) seeing a huge increase in popularity.

Here are the top 25 TV character names that have seen the biggest increase in popularity for babies:

Dutton (Yellowstone) – 3300%

Rip (Yellowstone) – 2367%

Kayce (Yellowstone) – 1679%

Rue (Euphoria) – 523%

Viktor (The Umbrella Academy) – 444%

Laramie (Yellowstone) – 431%

Berlin (Money Heist) – 380%

Beck (You) – 350%

Campion (Raised By Wolves) – 300%

Stevie (Schitt’s Creek) – 280%

Ramy (Ramy) – 236%

Walker (Yellowstone) – 207%

Twyla (Schitt’s Creek) – 206%

Keeley (Ted Lasso) – 188%

Archie (Riverdale) – 176%

Geralt (The Witcher) – 167%

Tate (Yellowstone) – 140%

Denver (Money Heist) – 135%

Maeve (The Boys) – 128%

Eleven (Stranger Things) – 125%

Daemon (House of The Dragon) – 105%

Ginny (Ginny and Georgia) – 100%

Love (You) – 73%

Eloise (Bridgerton) – 47%

Daphne (Bridgerton) – 16%

The data and graphic were put together by baby formula site organicbabyformula.com.