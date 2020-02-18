BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)- Winter Warmer: A Craft Beer Festival returns to Bluefield on Saturday, February 22, 2020. The event kicks off at 3 p.m. at the Bluefield Arts Center.

Tickets are selling for $30. People can enjoy music and samples of craft beer from different local breweries. David Hardin, member of the Bluefield Beautification Committee, said it is the perfect way to have fun inside as we get closer to the end of winter.

“I don’t think you’ll find the variety any place else, no matter where you go. Plus, you’re in a historic building here. The atmosphere is great. You’ll see tons of people you know and meet new friends,” Hardin said.

For more information on this festival, or to purchase tickets, visit the festival’s website here.