Winterplace Ski Resort opens back up this weekend

GHENT, WV (WVNS)- The slopes are quiet now, but by the time 9 o’clock rolls around on Saturday Dec. 14 2019, Executive Vice President at Winterplace Ski Resort, Tom Wagner, said there will be lines of people eagerly awaiting to hit the ski lift and tackle their next adventure.

“When you get your lift ticket, that gets you access to the whole mountain, that’s all the lifts. You need to have that, of course, when you’re on the slopes. Along with that, we’ve got a supply of ski rentals and snowboard rentals,” Wagner said.

Wagner said you don’t have to have much experience at all to come ski. He even gave 59 News some tips on what to do as a beginner.

“Dress for the weather. Dress in layers. Cover up, and don’t wear any cotton at all. When you come out, make sure you take enough time to get ready and get out on the slopes so it’s not a big rush, and then of course, what you may want to do is take a lesson,” Wagner said.

Winterplace is staffed with people who can make something so new seem so fun. Wagner said there’s a ton of opportunity to make your own adventure this winter.

“This is what we’re all about. When it’s a name like Winterplace, we’re about winter from now until the end of march or early april. We’re going to be enjoying the slopes and the weather we’ve got in West Virginia,” Wagner said.

Proving there’s a ton of time to conquer the next thing on your bucket list this winter.

Sunday, Dec. 15 2019 is West Virginia Ski Free day at Winterplace as well. You can get a free lift ticket by proving you’re a West Virginia resident.

