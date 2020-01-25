Woman celebrates half a century at Beckley Military Entrance Processing Station

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)- Those at the Beckley Military Entrance Processing Station honored a woman celebrating a milestone at work on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

“In our lifetime, we are gifted with a limited number of truly land-marked moments. There’s that perfect landmark moment where you’re inspired to do your best,” Major Adam Runion, Commander of Beckley MEPS, spoke about Rose at the celebration.

Colonel Leslie Darling also spoke about Rose and her work ethic- shining a light on how much fifty years of hard work pays off.

“I can’t think of anybody in my lifetime, and I’ve been alive a little while, that I can say have demonstrated commitment at the level which you have. I just can’t thank you enough for all you have done,” Darling said.

It wasn’t just Rose in the audience listening to such kind words. People she’s known forever were able to come out and listen as well. People like Kathleen Scott, who’s known Rose since grade school, could witness all the great things that were said about her.

“She is very friendly, easy to get along with, very intelligent, has a lot of ideas on many different topics. With things on the community, she’s always got a great perspective on that,” Scott said.

The best part was having Rose’s 100 year-old mother there to witness such an achievement.

“One hundred years old and she’s doing so well! I’m just so proud that she’s here to see this,” Rose herself said.

She also said she was touched and surprised to see all of these people come and gather under one roof for her.

“I’ve touched a lot of people’s lives and they’ve touched mine, so I think we all come together and they recognize me for my fifty years of service,” Rose said.