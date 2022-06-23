CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — WorkForce West Virginia Thursday warned residents that scammers claiming to be associated with its Job Jumpstart Program are sending fraudulent texts with links to a dangerous website.

The agency said the messages read:

WORKFORCE WEST VIRGINIA: Your Back-to-work payment of $4,200.00 is now available, click on to receive payment. Fraudlent text being sent to West Virginians.

WorkForce West Virginia said it does not send texts to Job Jumpstart applicants or claimants, so if you get a text like that, do not respond to it or click on the link, because the website it will take you to is dangerous.

Commissioner Scott Adkins said WorkForce West Virginia’s fraud unit is on the case.

“The WorkForce West Virginia fraud unit is working diligently to stop this fraudulent text message from reaching more people,” Adkins said. “The WorkForce West Virginia fraud unit is coordinating with relevant authorities, and will continue to be vigilant for other schemes to defraud West Virginians.”

To report fraud to WorkForce West Virginia, use its website, send an email to reportunemploymentfraud@wv.gov or call 304-433-8790.