World Cancer Day shines light on those battling it every day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Monday, Feb. 4, 2020 is a day to honor those battling a hard, long, and sometimes deadly disease.

Cancer is something that can affect anyone at anytime. People are diagnosed with cancer everyday. World Cancer Day aims to shine a light on those battling the disease.

David Shimm, Carl Larson Cancer Center President and Radiation Oncologist, said the more we talk and open up about cancer, the more likely we are to learn more about it.

“It’s a devastating disease that affects people of all ages from childhood to old age. It’s frightening because it can take children, people in their prime, take grandparents that we love. The nice thing is that it’s a disease that’s potentially curable,” Shimm said.

Shimm also encourages people to get checkups regularly. He said the more we keep up with our health, the better chance we have at finding cancer early. While there is no known cure just yet, Shimm said to not give up hope.