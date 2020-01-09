WRC brings awareness to stalking

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)- January is National Stalking Awareness Month. Executive Director of the Women’s Resource Center, Patricia Bailey, said she and other advocates in Raleigh County took to Facebook to discuss the harsh reality of being stalked.

“Stalking is a crime, a very serious crime. It’s when a person repeatedly, two or more times, follows another individual, knowing by doing that they’re going to cause fear,” Bailey said.

Stalkers cause fear by sending multiple text messages or calling repeatedly.

These stalkers can also follow you around, so it is extremely important to be aware of your surroundings when getting into your car every single day.

Bailey said stalking is extremely dangerous. Nearly three in four victims are stalked by someone they know. Statistics show that one in seven victims of stalking end up moving as a result.

But because stalking is a crime, Bailey said you can report any stalker to police if you log every encounter with your stalker.

“There are stalking logs online. But to keep a log, do the date, the time, the place, where you saw that individual every single time an incident occurs,” Bailey said.

Bailey said this provides a road map for law enforcement to stop the stalker. She also said that stalking can lead to extreme physical danger, including homicide in some instances.

“Stalking is like watching homicide in slow motion. We want people to realize how dangerous it is and how to protect themselves,” Bailey said.

Bailey said people can continue to check the Women’s Resource Center Facebook daily for more information on stalking.