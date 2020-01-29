Wyoming County Family still waiting for memorial reconstruction

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Josh Morgan lost his brother Adam in the Upper Big Branch Mine Explosion nearly ten years ago. The Town of Pineville dedicated a bench and pavilion in memory of Adam. Morgan said that bench was destroyed by someone on May 24, 2018, and nothing has been done to fix it.

“It’s been almost two years now and nothing’s been done to replace it. So I’m just trying to get answers,” Morgan said.

Mayor Mike Kodak released a statement on behalf of the town of Pineville regarding the situation.

“The incident that took place at the Adam Morgan Memorial Pavilion is a very unfortunate situation. Chief Snow and the other officers of the police department conducted a quick and thorough investigation to discover what led to the destruction of the Memorial Bench that had been donated in the Memory of Adam Morgan that was tragically taken in the Upper Big Branch Mine Explosion. The individual identified as the responsible person was found not to be competent to be charged with any formal charges. The family of that person has offered to pay to replace the bench, but no funds have been received to date. The Town of Pineville Administration is more than willing to work with any individuals or groups to help replace the memorial by raising funds or to pursue possible civil action in the courts.” Mayor Mike Kodak, Pineville

Morgan said that bench was a place for the family to go and remember Adam. He said his father would even sit and write poems there to his son. Now, the hinges from the bench are covered up by a picnic table and Josh said he cannot tell there was ever a bench in that spot.

“It’s just aggravating. To me, it just shows they don’t care,” Morgan said.

He said he just wants to be able to see that memorial standing again.

“I can’t get answers. I just want the bench fixed. I want whoever tore it up to fix it or someone to fix it,” Morgan said.