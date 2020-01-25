Youth Exhibit opens at Tamarack

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- Tamarack is showcasing some of the state’s youngest talent, starting Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. People are encouraged to come see artwork created by students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade.

Anyone is welcome to stop in; the event is free. Tamarack Creative Development Associate, Lindsay Toney, said the exhibit is called “A Pigment of Your Imagination,” where students were asked to get creative with what inspires them.

“We asked that our students use the color theory and different colors to show us what inspires you, what pieces of work evoke a type of inspiration using color and imagination,” Toney said.

The exhibit will remain open through Feb. 24 2020.