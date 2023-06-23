GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns are a group of Appalachian based musicians that bring a new vibe to the country that West Virginians are akin to.

With a new album under their belt, Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns are a group you don’t want to miss when they play in your area.

So, how would you describe your music?

Matt Mullins: Being from southern West Virginia, we have this super eclectic amount of influences that we’ve labeled “Y’allternative Dad-Rock”. We put the West Virginia twang on the genre.

Tell me about some new and upcoming projects?

Mullins: Available on all the streaming platforms, we just released our third studio album: Monarch Sessions, the most cohesive sound we’ve made. It was recorded by Robbie Lanham who owns a local studio, Monarch Studios.

What does your creative process look like?

Mullins: I’m always trying to write, I write a few songs a week and so I’ll take that to the band, kinda barebones, and my music director Stuart Hill helps to form it. We woodshed it, rehearse it with the band, play it out live and see how it goes.

Any upcoming shows in the area?

Mullins: We have our Mercer County album release show on Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Sophisticated Hound from 7p.m. to 10p.m. and it’s actually the first show since our album released on June 22. Saturday, I’ve got a solo performance from 12-3 at the Tamarack in Beckley and that same day we play the Lively Family Amphitheatre, a free show in Oak Hill that’s opened up by Chance McCoy who was in Old Crow Medicine Show.

What is your favorite song to perform live?

Mullins: I would say my favorite to play from the new album is going to be “Homesick”, it’s the latest single and we really have a good time showcasing the harmonies. Several of the new songs will be performed for the first time live at the Sophisticated Hound show. It’s super exciting to see how it goes, it could all fall apart, who knows.

If you weren’t doing music, what would you be doing?

Mullins: I’m a general music education teacher at Beckley Stratton Middle School. I was the first class to attend in ’97 and it’s my whole heart to get kids excited about music. We are also apart of the Bill Withers Memorial Foundation, where we’re raising money to finish the Bill Withers sculpture that will be located in downtown Beckley. I am hyper-focused and passionate to get the statue finished and we’ve already raised $60,000 and have about $100,000 to go.