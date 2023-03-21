GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The most important meal of the day just became more exciting as McDonald’s announced the return of a popular breakfast item!

True McDonald’s breakfast enthusiasts know the bagel was an instant classic when it debuted in 1999, but during the pandemic McDonald’s temporarily removed the bagel along with the all-day breakfast service. January 2022 McDonald’s announced the permanent removal of the breakfast sandwich.

That permanent removal turned out to just be a hiatus as Tuesday, March 21, 2023, McDonald’s has announced the return of the bagel to its breakfast menu.

Starting March 28, 2023, customers will be able to choose from four bagel sandwiches: Steak, egg and cheese, bacon, egg and cheese, sausage, egg and cheese or just an egg and cheese option

For more information on McDonald’s menu, new items and nutritional facts, visit their website.