GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Easter is a joyful holiday, full of life as the day ushers in Spring feelings and the most joyful way to celebrate the day is with a selection of Easter candies!

Eat This, Not That! compiled data through surveys to determine America’s favorite Easter candy. According to the study, 77% of Americans intend to buy Easter candy and 65% think Easter candy is the best candy of the year in terms of seasonal candy, but what candy was voted number one?

10.) Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Candy Eggs – Voted at number 10, these pastel-wrapped eggs are made with 100% milk chocolate.

9.) Peeps Yellow Marshmallow Chicks – The report stated that a third of Americans don’t really like these perky little marshmallow treats, while a quarter say they buy them for the sake of tradition.

8.) Brach’s Jelly Bird Eggs – Jelly beans shaped like Easter eggs!

7.) Lindt Milk Chocolate Bunny – Lindt’s iconic gold foil-wrapped bunny with its red bow is a welcome sight in any Easter basket

6.) M&Ms Easter Milk Chocolate Candy – Special pastel colored M&M’s only available during the Easter season!

5.) Hershey’s Kisses – Hershey’s Kisses are the 3rd most popular candy in general in America according to the report by Eat This, Not That!

4.) Cadbury Chocolate Mini Eggs – A mini version of the classic Easter staple, Cadbury Eggs!

3.) Starburst Easter Jelly Beans – Starburst jelly beans with classic flavors, minus the licorice!

2.) Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs – Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs were the most popular in 20 states according to the report, including New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, Idaho, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

1.) Cadbury Creme Eggs – No surprise here, it is impossible to beat the classic! The Cadbury Creme Egg is the #1 best-selling Easter candy on Instacart and ranks as the most popular Easter candy in 24 states, including Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Alaska, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Delaware, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, and Hawaii.