PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — These firefighters had the right catitude when rescuing this pawsome friend.

The Teays Valley Fire Department said they were called to the Country Cove Estates in Scott Depot after residents say they saw a fearful kitten trapped in a tree.

The fire department sprung into action and rescued the kitten, thanks to Firefighter Joey and Dylan.

“Rescuing a cat in a tree is something we usually see in cartoons and sitcoms,” the Teays Valley Fire Department said.

The Teays Valley Fire Department tells 13 News that a neighbor is taking care of the kitten until they can find their owner.