GHENT, WV (WVNS) — To celebrate the success of female-directed film Barbie, analysts with CenturyLink Quote created a report to see which female-directed film is each state’s favorite.

CenturyLink Quote’s report gathered search data to determine the level of interest in each state for each of the female-directed films CenturyLink Quote found to be the most popular. The movies include: Wonder Woman, The Matrix, American Psycho, Clueless, A League of Their Own, Little Women, Turning Red, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, Sleepless in Seattle, The Hurt Locker, The Power of the Dog, and The Woman King.

West Virginia was one of 17 states to have the most interest in Wonder Woman, the highest grossing film from a solo female director. Director Patty Jenkins had a budget of more than $100 million and became the highest-paid female director in history when she signed on to direct the sequel, WW84. The Matrix was the second most interested film with 12 states searching for the groundbreaking sci-fi thriller directed by sisters Lana and Lilly Wachowski.

Recognizing the women who have produced award-winning content in a male-dominated industry is more important than ever as only seven women have been nominated for Best Director at the Academy Awards. For more information on CenturyLink Quote’s report, visit their website.