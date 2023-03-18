GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Turns out West Virginia’s most popular Hogwarts house is Harry Potter’s house himself: Gryffindor!

According to geotagged twitter data from over the month of February, West Virginia has soared with love for J.K. Rowling’s book series, Harry Potter, and gathered that the Mountain State falls in line with the Gryffindor house in Hogwarts. With West Virginia’s love for the armed forces, it’s not too much of a surprise that the state admires and associates with the house that represents both honor and bravery.

The data also gathered information nation-wide, showing which house each state relates with, and discovering which of the four houses is the most popular in the United States.

Slytherin – 25 states

Ravenclaw – 11 states Gryffindor – 9 states

Hufflepuff – 5 states

Surprisingly, the most “villianous” house (Slytherin) is the most popular throughout the nation, and the data seems to be regional. Gryffindor and Ravenclaw are the most popular in the Midwest, Hufflepuff took a small portion of the Northeast, and Slytherin took the rest.

It is believed that the reason behind all the attention to the loved book series stems from the highly anticipated video game ‘Hogwarts Legacy‘ that was recently released. The entirety of the “Wizarding World” is beloved all over the world, and West Virginia is no exception.

When considering the values of West Virginia and her people, it’s not surprising that brave ole Gryffindor is what West Virginians relate to the most.