ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) – Every year for the Fouth of July holiday, people come home to the Town of Alderson.

Just like in Charleston, Huntington, and at the Greenbrier, the Town of Alderson is also having a fun time this Fourth of July weekend.

Starting Friday, there will be events at all times of every day until the Fourth of July itself.

Events include river-focused events, a mud bog, open mic nights, fireworks of course, and more.

Full details on all of the events offered can be found here.

Briton Kirby, a committee member for organizing the Alderson Fourth of July celebration says that everyone there for the Fourth of July weekend in town is coming home and that it becomes a heartwarming tradition.

“We have people come back home for this. I’ve seen multiple facebook posts of ‘I’ll be home this week for the 4th of July’. People coming home to see their friends, family… We have a guy in our fire department home from military leave, and he lined it up to be back for this weekend. People around just tend to come home for the fourth of July.” Briton Kirby, Fourth of July Committee Member

The celebrations all culminate in the annual Fourth of July parade, where the entirety of Virginia Street will be lined with floats. The parade starts at 10:30 in the morning on the 4th, but people are known for lining up as early as the night before.

All of the events are free except for an entry fee for the fireworks and band on the night of the 4th.