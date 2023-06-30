WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – From Charleston’s Sternwheel Regatta to Alderson’s Parade, there will be all sorts of statewide celebrations for the fourth of July.

The Fourth of July holiday has long been a special celebration at The Greenbrier, as America’s Resort celebrates America’s birthday every year with a grand weekend filled with activities.

The celebrations all lead up to a big fireworks display on the evening of the fourth.

In addition to the special holiday activities, the Greenbrier will still have all of its normal summer plans for guests to enjoy.

Director of Public Relations for the Greenbrier, Cam Huffman says that the Greenbrier’s big celebration wraps up on the fourth with a bunch of activities, including more than just fireworks.

“Another thing that we are doing for the fourth of July is a cart parade, so you can participate at first by participating in the cart decorating seminar, and then we’ll have a hug parade featuring all of the decorated carts. That event will take place on the afternoon of the fourth itself.” Cam Huffman, Director of Public Relations, Greenbrier Resort

Other family-friendly Fourth of July activities will happen during the weekend such as bingo, fun runs, scavenger hunts, parades, cocktails, and, of course, fireworks are happening for the big finish on the 4th.

The list of events and prices can be seen below.

Saturday, July 1, 2023

8:00 a.m.: Patriotic Fun Run starting at the North Entrance

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Art Alive Children’s Painting Workshop ®

$55 per person, ages 6-12.

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Stars & Stripes Cocktail Tasting ®

$65 per person, ages 21+.

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Scavenger Hunt ®

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.: Family Entertainment Show Featuring Joseph Young ®

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.: Art Alive Adult Painting Workshop ®

$65 per person, ages 12+.

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.: Oddball Olympics ®

$20 per person.

5:00 p.m.: Bourbon at the Bar in Café Carleton ®

$55 per person, ages 21+.

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Red, Wine & Beautiful Wine Tasting ®

$65 per person, ages 21+.

6:00 p.m.: Bourbon at the Bar in Café Carleton ®

$55 per person, ages 21+.

6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.: Farm to Table at The Greenbrier’s Creekside Garden ®

$195 per person, ages 21+.

7:00 p.m.: Bourbon at the Bar in Café Carleton ®

$55 per person, ages 21+.

Sunday, July 2, 2023

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Art Alive Children’s Painting Workshop ®

$55 per person, ages 6-12.

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: Family Croquet Tournament ®

$35 per person.

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.: Bourbon & Birdies Putting Tournament ®

$55 per person, ages 21+.

2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: Family Pickleball Tournament ®

$35 per person.

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.: Stars & Stripes Cocktail Tasting ®

$65 per person, ages 21+.

5:00 p.m.: Bourbon at the Bar in Café Carleton ®

$55 per person, ages 21+.

6:00 p.m.: Bourbon at the Bar in Café Carleton ®

$55 per person, ages 21+.

6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.: Farm to Table at The Greenbrier’s Creekside Garden ®

$195 per person, ages 21+.

7:00 p.m.: Bourbon at the Bar in Café Carleton ®

$55 per person, ages 21+.

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.: Family Entertainment Show Featuring Joseph Young ®

Monday, July 3, 2023

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Art Alive Children’s Painting Workshop ®

$55 per child, ages 6-12.

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Scavenger Hunt ®

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.: Art Alive Adult Painting Workshop ®

$65 per person, ages 12+.

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.: Oddball Olympics ®

$20 per person.

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Red, Wine & Beautiful Wine Tasting ®

$65 per person, ages 21+.

5:00 p.m.: Bourbon at the Bar in Café Carleton ®

$55 per person, ages 21+.

6:00 p.m.: Bourbon at the Bar in Café Carleton ®

$55 per person, ages 21+.

7:00 p.m.: Bourbon at the Bar in Café Carleton ®

$55 per person, ages 21+.

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.: Family Bingo ®

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

8:00 a.m.: Patriotic Fun Run starting at the North Entrance

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.: Patriotic Barn Quilt Design ®

$55 per person.

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Golf Cart Decorating Workshop ®

$85 per cart, Drive your Golf Cart in the Parade.

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: July 4th Parade

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m : Red, White & Blue BBQ ®

$125 per adult; $55 per child (ages 4-12).

10:00 p.m.: July 4th Fireworks on the Golf Course

The Greenbrier plans to celebrate our great nation with a weekend of festivities you don’t want to miss. You can find full details on what activities are included here.