GHENT, WV (WVNS) — It is hard to think of Christmas without Santa Claus, but where did the story of Santa Claus begin?

According to History.com, the origins of Santa Claus can be traced back hundreds of years to the monk, St. Nicholas who was supposedly born near modern day Turkey. He became involved in legends and was said to have used his money to help the poor and the sick.

Over time, Santa Claus became more well known and was considered the protector of sailors and children. There is a feast day for him that is celebrated on December 6, the anniversary of his death, and as a result it is thought that making large purchases or getting married on this day would be lucky.

He became the most popular saint by the Renaissance period, even remaining in good standing after the Protestant Reformation.

It was around the end of the 18th century before Santa Claus came to the United States and began to take root in America. Dutch families honored the anniversary of his death in New York in December 1773 and 1774. Santa Claus’ name came from the Dutch version of his name Sinterklaas, which is a shortened version of Sint Nikolaas.

1884 brought the appearance of wood carvings of St. Nicholas, made and distributed by John Pintard, who was a member of the New York Historical Society, that took on the familiar form that is widely recognized today and include stockings full of toys.

Washington Irving helped bring popularity to the stories of Sinterklaas in 1809 with mentions of St. Nicholas in his book The History of New York. As the stories of Santa Claus became more well-known, his descriptions appeared to vary.

Santa Claus also has recognizable connections to poems, stories, and music. Clement Clarke Moore wrote a poem for his daughters in 1822 that became known as “Twas the Night Before Christmas”. This poem is where many of Santa’s modern views, such as using the chimney, can be found.

Moore’s poem was drawn by a political cartoonist in 1881, and fits the modern appearance of Santa Claus with his white beard, red suit, and toys.

Christmas advertisements started in 1820, and by 1840 there were separate advertisements in newspapers specifically for Christmas shopping that usually showed Santa Claus. Thousands of kids went to a shop in Philadelphia to see a life-size model of Santa Claus in 1841, and in the 1890s the Salvation Army dressed unemployed men as Santa Claus to get donations to help them get money so they could give Christmas meals to families that needed them. Even today, Santas can be seen ringing bells for the Salvation Army in different locations across America.

One iconic and recognizable Santa is Kris Kringle in “Miracle on 34 Street” in 1947, with a remake in 1994. Santa Claus can also be seen in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade since 1924, and no matter their age, fans still line up to visit Santa in stores for pictures and to tell him their Christmas wishes.

This version of Santa Claus is not the only one however. The French have Père Noël who leaves presents in children’s shoes, Christkind/Kris Kringle who delivers presents to Swiss and German children, an elf named Jultomten that delivered gifts on a sleigh pulled by goats, Father Christmas who delivers presents on Christmas Eve in English legend, and La Befana in Italy. For those in the United States, the story of Santa Claus travels in a sleigh pulled by reindeer where he then brought Christmas gifts in through the chimney.

While there were traditionally eight reindeer that pulled Santa’s sleigh, a ninth was introduced in 1939. Rudolph, the well-loved red-nosed reindeer, was introduced by Robert L. May in his book, and told the story of a reindeer who was different than all the rest. However Rudolph’s differences proved helpful when he was able to guide Santa’s sleigh on a night with low visibility. Rudolph’s story grew rapidly, as May’s book sold millions of copies, a song about him was written by Johnny Marks and sung by Gene Autry, and the 1964 movie all brought attention to the newest reindeer on Santa’s team.

These traditions and media are not the only ones surrounding Santa Claus, there is also the tradition of kids sending letters and setting out milk and cookies for Santa, and Santa’s naughty and nice lists that rose to popularity with the song “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”.

The story of Santa Claus went through many changes through the years. Whether you believe in Santa or not, it is hard to imagine a Christmas without him.