WACO, Texas (KWKT) — Still looking for a place to watch the 2024 solar eclipse from the path of totality? You may want to consider a trip to the birthplace of Dr. Pepper.

Waco, Texas will be right in the path of the eclipse on April 8, and the city has been planning for months with thousands of visitors already making reservations for a visit.

Hotel managers recently told Nexstar’s KWKT they still have a decent amount of rooms available for the solar eclipse, but the main problem they’re seeing travelers have is for how long they want to stay in Waco.

“If you’ve got friends and they’ve only looked for the night before, April 7th, they may not see all the rooms that are available. A lot of the hotels have a three or four night minimum, so to see the true availability, you need to look from Friday night through Tuesday,” said Waco Assistant Director of Tourism Carla Pendergraft.

Pendergraft says there’s going to be at least 100,000 people coming to Waco for the total solar eclipse.

Jacquelyn Baumann is the sales director of KB hotels who looks over Hotel Indigo, Hotel Element, The Cambria and Hotel Even.

Baumann says they’re expecting to sell out, but still have rooms available.

“I have one group that’s booked from the U.K., but I’ve had people reach out from Spain as well, so it’s not just a national and international group of individuals that are trying to come out for this,” said Baumann.

Baumann estimates there’s over 250 rooms still available at her hotels.

Out of 5,000 hotel rooms in Waco, Pendergraft says there’s 800 rooms still available for the days surrounding April 8th.

Hotels are planning to have special events, themed decorations, and private areas to watch the eclipse.

If you don’t see availability online you can call the hotel.

“That doesn’t mean that they’re sold out. It just means that for whatever reason, perhaps, like my Cambria is a brand new hotel and maybe there’s just a glitch with the booking systems. Whatever the case is, don’t give up. If you want that hotel, go ahead and give them a call,” said Baumann.

The solar eclipse will pass over Waco on Monday, April 8 at 12:08 pm.

Pendergraft believes more hotel rooms will also be available in January.

The Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau put together a website where you can check availability for all the downtown hotels at the same time.

Click here for the link.