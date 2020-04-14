ACT/SATs waived at Bluefield State

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The COVID-19 pandemic is causing difficulties for students and parents in many ways. Among those is the ability to take aptitude tests required for college admission.

In an effort to help high school seniors and their families navigate the process, Bluefield State College announced on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 they are waiving the ACT/SAT score requirement. This is for students who have not yet applied.

Additionally, the college is now taking applications for the fall semester. To apply now go to bluefieldstate.edu.