Concord University announces changes to Fall semester schedule

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Students heading to Concord University on Fall 2020 will have a modified schedule due to COVID-19. The changes were announced on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Classes will still begin on Aug. 17 but in person classes will only be held until the Thanksgiving break. The last two weeks of the semester, including exams, will be completed online. Additionally, there will be classes in session on Labor Day (Sept. 7).

Administrators also announced there will be an extended move-in period that must be arranged by appointment. That will be from Aug. 5 to Aug. 16. This is being done to ensure the safety of residential students and their families. The Housing Office will contact students with further information.

“We cannot be certain of what the coming months will bring, but Concord University is dedicated to the education of our students, in addition to the health and safety of our campus community,” said President Kendra Boggess. “We will make any necessary adjustments to operations in accordance with state and federal health guidelines should the need arise.”

All updates on operations can be found on the University’s website.