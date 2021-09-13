Breaking News Email Alerts

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
National News
Covering Washington
U.S. & World News
COVID-19
Video Center
Top Stories
Salvation Army facing hardship after weekend theft
Top Stories
Mercer County Schools holds college fair
PSC hears more Suddenlink complaints at Mercer County hearing
Video
All Mercer County schools moving to remote learning
UPDATE: Beckley City Council passes employee vaccine incentive
Weather
10-Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Report
Severe Weather Desk
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Top Stories
Rain and Storms Returns to the Forecast Wednesday
Video
Top Stories
Dry for Tuesday, rain by Wednesday
Video
Quiet Monday Night, More Rain by Wednesday
Video
Humid but dry start to Monday
Video
Muggy and mild start to the new work week
Video
Contests
Breakfast Club Giveaway
Fan of The Day
Pro Football Challenge
Contest Winners
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Dodgers clinch postseason berth in 8-4 win over D-backs
Top Stories
USC Trojans saddened by Helton’s “heart-wrenching” firing
Top Stories
Garcia hits 30th HR, Texas beats Astros in Greinke’s return
NASCAR shifts season-opening exhibition to L.A. Coliseum
Buffalo Bills to require proof of vaccination from fans
Bucs, Chiefs start season in top 2 spots in AP Pro32 poll
Destination WV
Stronger Together
TV Schedule
Adventure On! Freedom Festival
Ask The Doc
Community Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hunger Action Month
Lottery Numbers
Spirit of Excellence
WV Vaccine Lottery
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
BestReviews
Entertainment
Newsfeed Now
YouTalk+
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
59News Mobile Apps
How to rescan your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News Email Alerts
Bluefield State College Football makes history with first program win
Trending Stories
Princeton woman accused of neglecting seven children living in deplorable conditions
Beckley man sentenced to 30 years in prison for child pornography
GNCC Race brings racers of all ages to Summit Bechtel Reserve
Video
Local pharmacist advises against taking medications before and after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Princeton OB/GYN becomes first in WV to perform innovative fibroid treatment
All Mercer County schools moving to remote learning
Can you get flu, COVID-19 vaccines at the same time?
London police, protesters clash at COVID-19 demonstration
Can you get the delta variant if you’ve already had COVID? Doctor explains