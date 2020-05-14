Alderson to hold parade for all graduates in town

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Counties throughout West Virginia are finding new ways to honor their class of 2020 seniors, but one town in our area is not just recognizing their high school graduates.

Officials with the town Alderson are holding a parade for every graduate in the town. This includes pre-k, kindergarten, fifth grade, and eighth grade graduates.

Those who attend must follow social distancing guidelines, but many people, like pre-k graduate Spencer Willis, cannot wait to be reconnected.

“…To see my friends and visit them,” Willis said.

“Kids are our future,” Jessie Willis, an EMT Firefighter at the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department, said. “We’ve got to show these kids that we care about them, that we’re behind them because in the next 20 years, they’re going to be behind us. So, we’ve got to show them that there’s a community that cares about them and we’re here.”

The parade will be on May 15, 2020, at 6 p.m.

Students and families are encouraged to decorate their vehicles however they want. All graduates must remain inside their vehicles at all times during the parade.

Line up will start in front of the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department. The parade route will cross the Memorial Bridge to N. Monroe St., turn right onto E. Maple St., left onto Chase St., left onto Cedar Ave., and another left onto Virginia St. The parade will end at the Alderson Public Library.