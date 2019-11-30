Black Friday helps shelter animal find home

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It is the season of giving, and the Humane Society of Raleigh County has a number of ways you can help give hope to shelter animals.

The angel trees around town have tags you can take to donate to an animal. Next week, you can purchase a picture of your pet with Santa for the Santa Paws fundraiser.

The shelter also had black Friday deals, which helped at least one long term resident find a loving home.

Front desk receptionist at the shelter, Jessica Stegmeir, said, “Its always amazing to see an animal get adopted. I’ve had dogs that have been here for a day and its exciting when they get adopted, but when they’ve been here for months or years its nice just to have them see a home. They don’t have to sleep in a kennel anymore with other dogs being loud, they can just chill.”

The Santa Paws fundraiser is December 7, 2019 at the Beckley Plaza mall. Pet pictures with Santa are five dollars.