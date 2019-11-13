City of Beckley moves to give police officers a raise

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The city of Beckley decided on first reading to offer a $1,500 raise to all current police officers.

It will also be added to the entry level pay scale when it is passed at the second reading. At the end of the fiscal year, City administrators are also looking into adding another $1,500 raise, along with a retention bonus at five and ten years.

Billy Trump is the recorder treasurer for the City of Beckley.

“According to Chief Lonnie Christian we have, between the time we recruit someone and the time they’re able to go out on their own, about a $70,000 investment per officer, so it’s money well spent to retain and recruit better officers,” said Trump.

Trump said the money will come from the city’s general fund.

