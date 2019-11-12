Community helps veterans heal with ceremony

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) On Monday, November 11, 2019, locals, community leaders, and veterans congregated at the Veterans Museum in Beckley to honor our nation’s heroes.

The sixth annual Healing Fields Ceremony recognized veterans still living and those who passed away. The Woodrow Wilson High School JROTC presented the Nation’s colors, followed by Beckley Stratton Middle School choir with the National Anthem. Curator of the Veterans Museum, Patrick Parker, said this ceremony helps people heal.

“To help remember and help heal old wounds. Old wounds from losing family members or even from veterans who have lost brothers to help them heal those wounds,” Parker said.

Volunteers read the names of veterans who were represented by flags in the Healing Field. They also recognized the eight veterans who had a vision of a museum in Beckley.