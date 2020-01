WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Emma McCoy will now have a dignified resting place, thanks to kindhearted people in her community.

The 16-year-old lost her battle to cerebral vasculitis in November of 2018, and her family was struggling to afford her headstone. However, Angela Workman and some generous community members finally raised enough money to cover it.

The headstone should be installed in time for what would be Emma’s 17th birthday.