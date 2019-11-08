Concord University offers credit to paramedics

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — A new agreement comes with educational opportunities for local first responders.

Concord University and the Princeton Rescue Squad signed a memorandum of understanding Friday, November 8, that allows paramedics to use their training toward a Regents Bachelor of Arts Degree. Concord University president, Kendra Boggess, said graduates of the Princeton Rescue Squad’s paramedic program can get academic credits through the university.

“They’ve always done many many things for us, so this is a way for us to help them to reach their goals and it also bring more students to our campus. They’re here at every one of our football games, they help us with any kind of needs that we have in the area, and we really depend on them,” Boggess said.

The partnership is part of their effort to make college more accessible and affordable.