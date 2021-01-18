Couple purchases former Rudy’s building, begins demolition

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Chris and Jorge Rodriguez-Stanley packed up their West Coast city life and decided to split their time between L.A., CA, and the place where Chris grew up: Ronceverte, West Virginia.

Because of the pandemic, the couple started looking for places to buy in Greenbrier County, which they could rent out as another source of income.

“I knew, because I grew up, I knew about the building, I knew the sights of it,” Chris said. “I knew it had potential. So, I thought this is crazy, maybe he would go for it. Whenever I brought it up to him, he was really into it. It quickly turned from buying a building into buying a part of a town.”

The Rodriguez-Stanley’s are the owner’s of the former Rudy’s building on Main Street in Ronceverte.

“We wanna rebuild. We wanna bring it back. In our process we’ve had a lot of different renovation have been done,” Jorge said. “Windows have been hidden with sheet rock plywood has been put up to create temporary walls, and I want to strip it all back down and make it nice again. Make it a place this town can be proud of. A lot of people haven’t seen the apartments upstairs because no one’s lived in them for so long.”

What is going to go underneath the three apartments on the top floor of the building? Jorge wants to open a restaurant on one side, while Chris wants to use the second space for movement like a Pilates or dance studio.

“When you see what’s possible in other towns like White Sulphur, you can see what’s possible here,” Chris said. “I want people to be proud to be from Ronceverte.”

The couple said while they are dealing with a setbacks, they will renovate the building themselves to save time and money. They said they hope to have something to celebrate by the summer.