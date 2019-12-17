Breaking News
Bluefield Police investigating armed robbery
Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Did you know mold can grow in tampons? Here’s how to prevent it

Featured News
Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Millions of women use tampons every day without really thinking, but did you know these feminine products could expose you to mold?

People always check the expiration date on food, but Dr. Johnny Walker at Access Health said checking the expiration date on tampons is crucial.

He said an expired tampon can be dangerous to your health. He also said you should not store them in the bathroom.

“If the product is within the date range it should be safe, however there are lots of things that could cause that date range to shorten,” said Walker, “If it’s exposed to unfavorable damp conditions, that can promote the growth of mold so you would want to be extra concerned.”

Walker said people should store them in cool, dry places. Any contact with mold can increase your risk of infection or allergic reaction.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Did you know mold can grow in tampons? Here's how to prevent it

Thumbnail for the video titled "Did you know mold can grow in tampons? Here's how to prevent it"

Local volunteer group helps deployed families for Christmas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local volunteer group helps deployed families for Christmas"

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley sends Christmas greeting to the community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley sends Christmas greeting to the community"

Investigation underway after fatal shooting in Fayette County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway after fatal shooting in Fayette County"

Local swimmer pushes for new Greenbrier County Aquatic Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local swimmer pushes for new Greenbrier County Aquatic Center"

Local businesses learn how to promote on Facebook

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local businesses learn how to promote on Facebook"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News