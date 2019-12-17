Did you know mold can grow in tampons? Here’s how to prevent it

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Millions of women use tampons every day without really thinking, but did you know these feminine products could expose you to mold?

People always check the expiration date on food, but Dr. Johnny Walker at Access Health said checking the expiration date on tampons is crucial.

He said an expired tampon can be dangerous to your health. He also said you should not store them in the bathroom.

“If the product is within the date range it should be safe, however there are lots of things that could cause that date range to shorten,” said Walker, “If it’s exposed to unfavorable damp conditions, that can promote the growth of mold so you would want to be extra concerned.”

Walker said people should store them in cool, dry places. Any contact with mold can increase your risk of infection or allergic reaction.