Doctors talk about heart disease risks at breast cancer survivor luncheon

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — When a breast cancer survivor goes into remission, they won the battle, but not the war.

Doctors spoke to survivors on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at a luncheon hosted by Beckley ARH. They talked about the importance of heart health for women and breast cancer survivors, and what to expect before, during and after treatment.

Dr. Dheeraj Kodali, an oncologist and hematologist at Beckley ARH, said breast cancer survivors have a higher risk of heart disease. They also talked about the importance of women prioritizing their own health and making time for screenings.

“Make sure a cardiologist or the primary care provider who has expertise in managing cardiovascular diseases be part of the team, so they can assess them right from the get go, through the treatment, after the treatment because the risk goes on for five to ten years sometimes,” Kodali explained.

