Elementary students collect pennies to help those in need

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Mountain Valley Elementary Students learned a valuable lesson about giving back and working hard! Kids held a Penny Drive to raise money for sleeping bags for the Warm A Heart, Give a Bed organization.

Janet Burton’s first and second grade class raised the most money. Her students, Morgan Lusk, Brenden Steptoe, and Eli Lesnett told 59 News how they collected enough pennies to give someone a warm place to sleep.

“I found all the pennies that I had in my house and I put them in the thing,” said Lusk.

“I did chores!” said Steptoe.

“I saved spare money that I had in my house,” Lesnett said.

Students donated a total of $315 and purchased 13 bags.

