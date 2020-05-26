EMS workers in Greenbrier County fitted for 3D printed masks

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — EMS workers throughout Greenbrier County were fitted for 3D printed masks.

Several employees with the Greenbrier County Emergency Ambulance Service were fitted. EMT Andrew Utterback said Personal Protective Equipment is still in high demand. While they received help from organizations in the county, it still is not enough to protect their EMTs.

“We offer ourselves up kinda on the chopping block every single day to potentially catch any virus, not only just the coronavirus,” Utterback said. “It’s been great that they’ve been able to pitch in to the community EMS organizations, not only with us, but with Alderson, Quinnwood, and White Sulphur Springs, providing masks and supplies that we need to protect ourselves.”

The masks were made by Greenbrier County educators and assembled by the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine employees and students.