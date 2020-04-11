First responders ask people to avoid unnecessary injuries so health care workers can focus on COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Being outdoors can decrease anxiety, and increase overall wellness – but not all outdoor recreation is responsible during this pandemic.

As healthcare workers fight COVID-19, first responders urge people to avoid any injuries that may result in a trip to the emergency room.

Jan Care director, Paul Seamenn, said “While EMS, the hospital system, everyone is here for you. Anything you can do to avoid unnecessary injuries, you know, and illnesses would help with the system.”

Seamenn said first responders are stretched thin dealing with COVID-19, and so is their protective gear, which they are now required to wear around every patient with or without COVID-19 symptoms. Ending up in the ER could also bring you closer to the virus.

“If you do need us call 911 and we will come but be careful as you attempt to get exercise and perhaps it’s not the best time to try mountain climbing or, you know, working in the rivers or, or something that you may not be familiar with and could cause an unnecessary illness or injury at this time,” Seamenn said.

Many look to outdoor recreation as a cure for quarantine cabin fever. However, before you decide to take on a new hobby like mountain biking… director of public relations for the New River Gorge, Dave Bieri, said you should ask yourself, will this activity put you at risk and then potentially strain local medical resources?

“Anything that could potentially cause injuries you definitely want to take extra care right now. Hospitals are overwhelmed as it is,” Bieri said.

Bieri recommends sticking to less advanced, but less crowded trails if you do decide to hike, and make sure your recreation doesn’t put yourself or others at risk