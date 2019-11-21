FIT students discuss Careers in Education Program for American Education Week

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Wednesday, November 20, 2019 is Future Teachers of America Day.

The West Virginia Department of Education is highlighting its Careers in Education Career Technical Education Program. Students, like the ones at the Fayette Institute of Technology, can explore fields in education and earn college credit before graduating high school.

People with the Department of Education claim the program helps put more highly skilled teachers in classrooms, and combats the teacher shortage in the state.

Emily Lewis is a senior at Midland Trail High School and a senior at FIT.

“I want to go to Glenville State College after I graduate high school and get my elementary education degree specializing in special education and math 5-9, so having those credit hours already built in and this hands-on work is definitely going to help me,” said Lewis.

This year, students in the program can also receive specialized training to become a life coach. Combined with their standard CTE coursework, students can graduate high school with nine hours of college credit.