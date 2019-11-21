Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

FIT students discuss Careers in Education Program for American Education Week

Featured News
Posted: / Updated:

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Wednesday, November 20, 2019 is Future Teachers of America Day.

The West Virginia Department of Education is highlighting its Careers in Education Career Technical Education Program. Students, like the ones at the Fayette Institute of Technology, can explore fields in education and earn college credit before graduating high school.

People with the Department of Education claim the program helps put more highly skilled teachers in classrooms, and combats the teacher shortage in the state.

Emily Lewis is a senior at Midland Trail High School and a senior at FIT.

“I want to go to Glenville State College after I graduate high school and get my elementary education degree specializing in special education and math 5-9, so having those credit hours already built in and this hands-on work is definitely going to help me,” said Lewis.

This year, students in the program can also receive specialized training to become a life coach. Combined with their standard CTE coursework, students can graduate high school with nine hours of college credit.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Bonnie’s Bus makes annual trip through West Virginia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bonnie’s Bus makes annual trip through West Virginia"

Local businesses preparing for small businesses Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local businesses preparing for small businesses Saturday"

Beckley 5th grader helps non-profits collect what they need to serve community during holiday season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley 5th grader helps non-profits collect what they need to serve community during holiday season"

Lifesaving machine rolls into Monroe County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lifesaving machine rolls into Monroe County"

LATEST: Suspect's confession reveals tangled web of incest, marriage, murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "LATEST: Suspect's confession reveals tangled web of incest, marriage, murder"

Small Business lunch held in Bluefield

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Business lunch held in Bluefield"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News