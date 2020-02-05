Former Lewisburg Police Chief runs for Greenbrier County Magistrate

Featured News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Retired Lewisburg Police Chief, Tim Stover, announced he is running for Magistrate.

Stover worked for the Lewisburg Police Department for more than 28 years. He was the police chief for 21 years. During that period of time, he worked closely with the Magistrate’s office. Now, he is running for Greenbrier County Magistrate, Division One.

“I have an understanding of the workings of that office,” Stover said. “Obviously, there’ll be a lot to learn if I’m elected, but I’ll work hard and do the best I can.”

Stover said he has the support of his family behind him for the campaign. He added he needs to work on getting his name and face out in the community.

He is running against three other people for Magistrate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Local fire department partnering with university to provide fire school

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local fire department partnering with university to provide fire school"

Sheriff's office holds Church Safety Summit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff's office holds Church Safety Summit"

'Vexit' discussed at Tazewell County Board of Supervisors meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Vexit' discussed at Tazewell County Board of Supervisors meeting"

Raleigh County Commissioners preparing fire levy for upcoming election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County Commissioners preparing fire levy for upcoming election"

LATEST: One of two suspects in death of Roy Barnes pleads guilty

Thumbnail for the video titled "LATEST: One of two suspects in death of Roy Barnes pleads guilty"

Family seeks justice in the death of Jalen Tucker

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family seeks justice in the death of Jalen Tucker"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News