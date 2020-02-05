Former Lewisburg Police Chief runs for Greenbrier County Magistrate

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Retired Lewisburg Police Chief, Tim Stover, announced he is running for Magistrate.

Stover worked for the Lewisburg Police Department for more than 28 years. He was the police chief for 21 years. During that period of time, he worked closely with the Magistrate’s office. Now, he is running for Greenbrier County Magistrate, Division One.

“I have an understanding of the workings of that office,” Stover said. “Obviously, there’ll be a lot to learn if I’m elected, but I’ll work hard and do the best I can.”

Stover said he has the support of his family behind him for the campaign. He added he needs to work on getting his name and face out in the community.

He is running against three other people for Magistrate.