Former Police Chief wins Greenbrier County Magistrate Division One

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Tim Stover won Greenbrier County Magistrate Division One after four people were in the race for one seat.

Stover was the Police Chief in Lewisburg for 21 years. Now, he is coming out of retirement to take on this new position, which he said is something he has always wanted to do.

“A lot of the duties of a magistrate are to do arraignments and issue warrants and hear juvenile petitions, that kind of thing,” Stover said. “So I’m just looking forward to getting there and hit the ground running, and serve the people of this county.”

Stover added he always wanted to run for political office and this position fits his background.