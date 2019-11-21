Ghent Elementary students discuss meaning of Thanksgiving

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner! We asked Ghent elementary school students what the holiday means to them.

Kids at Ghent elementary school are learning about Thanksgiving.

Third grader, Raelyn Cline, said, “Pilgrims traveled on the Mayflower and one indian helped them plant corn.”

The story of thanksgiving teaches them a powerful lesson.

Fourth grader, Braydon Sweeney, said, “To be kind and help others.”

The students shared what Thanksgiving means to them.

“It is about spending time with your family,” said Cline.

“Spending time with your family and sharing what your thankful for,” Sweeney said.

They also talked about their own family traditions.

“Well our mawmaw and pawpaw usually come over and we’ll play card games sometimes and they’ll come over to eat,” said Sweeney.

“We normally invite some of our family over and we roast a turkey or ham and say what we’re thankful for,” said Cline.

Sweeney said he is thankful for his family, his home, food and water.